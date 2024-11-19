Incoming ‘bomb cyclone’ could bring coastal flooding

Flooding in coastal areas could occur across the Lower Mainland on Wednesday, as the incoming bomb cyclone looks set to bring with it higher than usual tides.

Environment and Climate Change Canada have issued a weather advisory for coastal sections of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the Southern Gulf Islands and Metro Vancouver, for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The risk comes from a combination of elevated ocean water levels and significant winds, with the waves expected to exceed “highest astronomical tide,” said the alert.

“Coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially in low-lying areas,” it reads.

The City of Vancouver is advising residents in coastal and low-lying areas to stay alert and to monitor the outdoor conditions. Anyone near the coast or floodplains should be cautious and follow all closure signage, the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

The areas most susceptible to flooding are low-lying areas including Southlands, the Fraser River floodplain, and Locarno and Spanish Banks. Those visiting Stanley Park are advised to exercise caution when around the water’s edge and be aware of the closure still in effect in the area of the seawall between Third Beach and Prospect Point, the city said.

The strong winds and heavy rain will continue from Tuesday night through till Wednesday, with higher water levels expected just before 10 a.m., the city said.