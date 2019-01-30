

B.C.'s anti-gang unit is partnering with a Toronto program to expand the hunt for a former UN gang member described by authorities as one of Canada's most wanted fugitives.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit unveiled a new partnership Wednesday with the Bolo Program and Crime Stoppers and unveiled a $100,000 reward for any information leading to Conor Vincent D'Monte's arrest.

"Conor D'Monte and his followers have brought an unprecedented level of violence to the streets of British Columbia. It's important to our community that we all hold those gang members accountable for their actions," said CFSEU-BC Chief Supt. Trent Rolfe at a press conference.

The Bolo Program is described as a public safety innovation project, which looks at "leveraging social media and technology" to help track down fugitives. This is the program's first B.C. case.

D'Monte, who had taken over as the head of the UN gang for imprisoned boss Clayton Roueche, was allegedly involved in the 2009 murder of Kevin LeClair, a high-ranking member of the Red Scorpions gang who was gunned down outside a Langley strip mall.

"I want to be clear. We're not looking for witnesses; we're not looking for anyone additional to testify. This case is ready to go to trial. We're only looking for the location of Conor D'Monte so we can arrest him," said Rolfe.

An Ontario man was also charged with first-degree murder in LeClair's killing in July 2018 and Cory Vallee was convicted of first-degree murder in June for the brazen shooting.

The CFSEU called the investigation into LeClair's murder one of its longest in the force's history.

CFSEU-BC took over the LeClair investigation from B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in late 2017.

Authorities believe D'Monte fled Canada in 2011 to escape arrest, and has been on the run ever since.

D'Monte is described as white, 6'1" tall with dark hair and brown eyes. He has Chinese characters tattooed on his left arm, and has previously gone by aliases including "Benzo," "Brian Black" and "Manual Nico Ortega."