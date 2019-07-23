Three people were found dead in northern B.C. last week, and two young men are missing.

Both incidents played out on remote stretches of highway, though they are several hundred kilometres apart.

Authorities have provided few details as they try to piece together what happened to a man found on a highway pullout, and a couple found on another highway. Here's what we do know so far.



Scenes

The bodies of an Australian man and his U.S. girlfriend were found on the Alaska Highway, also known as Highway 97, about 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs. It's about 1,900 kilometres north of Vancouver, or a 22-hour drive.

It's an area located within a few hours' drive from the Yukon border. The stretch where the bodies were found is remote.

The body of an unidentified man was found about 20 kilometres south of Dease Lake, a small community near the Stikine River Provincial Park.

Dease Lake, with a population most recently estimated at 303 people, is about 1,746 kilometres north of Vancouver – a drive Google Maps estimates to take 21 hours.

The scenes are about 400 kilometres apart as the crow flies, but driving, they're about 500 kilometres apart. To get between the scenes, one would take Highway 97 over the Yukon border into Watson Lake, then back down into B.C. along Highway 37.

The path between Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park and the community of Dease Lake, for example, is estimated to be a 6.5-hour drive.





What happened

On the morning of July 15, a highway road worker came across the bodies of a man and a woman on the side of the Alaska Highway. Police later said that the couple was fatally shot, and that the case is being treated as a double homicide.

A witness told reporters she'd seen a bearded man who appeared to be in a heated argument with the couple a short time before their deaths but as things looked tense, she kept driving.

From other witness accounts, it appears that the couple's blue 1986 Chevy van had broken down. One person described seeing the van's hood up, and a young couple sitting on lawn chairs nearby.

The vehicle was located on Highway 97 near where the bodies were found.

Four days later, Mounties were called to investigate a burning pickup truck on the side of another northern B.C. highway. A truck known to have been driven by two teens was located on Highway 37, but the teens weren't there and hadn't checked in with family or friends in a few days.

At one point, the grey and red truck had a camper on the back. Photos from the scene Tuesday showed the camper was gone.

As police searched the area, they found a man's body at a highway pullout about two kilometres away. It is not yet known how the body and the truck fire are linked, if at all.

Victims

An Australian man and a U.S. woman had been on a road trip in their blue, 1986 Chevy van.

Lucas Fowler, 23, had been on a road trip with 24-year-old Chynna Deese, at the time. Fowler worked at a ranch in B.C., and his long-term girlfriend had been visiting him at the time.

Fowler's boss said he'd spoken to Fowler about fixing up the van for the trip.

The Aussie is the son of an Australian police chief inspector. Speaking to media Monday, Stephen Fowler described his son as a "fun-loving guy" who was vibrant and lived life to the fullest.

Deese has been described on social media as ambitious and a "bundle of free-spirited joy."

"It's a love story that's ended tragically. It's the worst ever love story. We have two young people who had everything ahead of them who have been murdered," Stephen Fowler said.

Mounties also released surveillance footage of the van and the couple in their search for witnesses and more information.

Few details are known about the deceased in the Dease Lake case, including how he died.

Police have only provided a description of the man found on a Highway 37 pullout, and said it is not known if his death has anything to do with the burned truck and missing teens. There is more information on the teens below.

They're asking the public to help identify the 50- to 60-year-old white man they say had a heavy build and a grey beard. He had grey hair and was between 5'8" and 5'10".



No suspects yet

Mounties released some details on a man they wish to speak to in connection with the Deese-Fowler case, but emphasized that he is not considered a suspect.

They showed a sketch at a news conference Monday of a bearded man in a hat, who's described as white, with darker skin and dark hair. They said he may wear glasses.

They did not provide a specific height, but said he's shorter than Fowler, who stood 6'3".

He may have some connection to an older model grey Jeep Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood and a black bull bar with small, covered lights.

He is believed to have been travelling south.







There are no named suspects in the Dease Lake case either. Police are looking for the teens, but reiterated their connection to the dead man is unclear.

Mounties say investigators on the cases are sharing information, but they have only said it's a possibility that there's a link.



Missing

The teenagers tied to the Dease Lake investigation are being treated as missing persons, the RCMP said Monday.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, of Port Alberni, were last seen in the vehicle with the B.C. licence plate LW6433 at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, July 18. The 19- and 18-year-olds were leaving the Super A general store in Dease Lake.

They are known to have been driving the truck found burning on Highway 37, and police said they'd been travelling through B.C. to Whitehorse in search of work.

Mounties believe the young men returned to B.C., but do not know why.

They're asked to contact their loved ones or RCMP to let someone know they're OK. Meanwhile, authorities are searching for McLeod and Schmegelsky through other means, and are appealing to the public for more information.

Both are about 6'4" and 170 pounds. McLeod has dark brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair, while Schmegelsky has been described only as having sandy brown hair. Police issued photos of the men, hoping someone who has seen them will reach out.



Do you know something?

Anyone who saw Fowler and Deese or their vehicle is asked to contact the RCMP. In addition, those with dash cam video of the area are asked to come forward. Tips can be left with the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP asks anyone with information on the deceased, the truck fire or the whereabouts of McLeod and Schmegelsky to contact them at 1-877-543-4822, or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477.