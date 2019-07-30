The search for two teenagers wanted for murder has shifted in Manitoba after a fruitless tip police described as "credible."

Mounties descended on the York Landing, Man. area on Sunday following reports Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted in the area.

The RCMP combed the area on the bank of the Nelson River about 175 kilometres northeast of Thompson, but found no sign of the Port Alberni teens.

They continued to search Monday for 18-year-old Schmegelsky and 19-year-old McLeod, an effort prompted by information from an Indigenous volunteer civilian patrol group.

The small community of York Landing is located about 90 kilometres southwest of the teens' last known location – Gillam, Man. – but the RCMP said it can only be accessed by plane or a two-hour ferry.

There is also a rail line that runs about 25 kilometres away from the town. But halfway through the day, the RCMP posted on Twitter that, despite "thorough and exhaustive search," officers had not been able to substantiate the tip.

So the search for the young men wanted in the deaths of Leonard Dyck, Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese is shifting back to Gillam.

Schmegelsky and McLeod were in the area on July 22, the RCMP believe. A sighting of the suspects was reported that day, and a burned vehicle was found near Fox Lake Cree Nation.

The vehicle was confirmed to be the same one the suspects were known to have been travelling in, the RCMP said.

In the week since the vehicle was found, no others have been reported stolen, police said, so it's possible Schmegelsky and McLeod never left. Much of the surrounding area is wooded, and there is some speculation the suspects could be hiding in the forest.

It's also possible that someone gave the teens a lift out of town, not realizing who they were.

Last week, the RCMP issued a plea to those who'd been in the area, hypothesizing that someone may have "inadvertently" gave them a ride. The teens were considered missing persons, not suspects, on July 22, so a well-meaning driver may not have realized who they were at the time, they said.

As the investigation continues, the RCMP is using Gillam as a base.

With a report from CTV National News' Todd Battis in Gillam