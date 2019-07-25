

Alyse Kotyk , CTV News Vancouver





Mounties across the country are continuing their search for two teens who have been named suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C.

At a news conference Thursday, RCMP said there were two reported sightings of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in the Gillam area, before a burned out vehicle was discovered in the area on Monday.

RCMP believe they are still in the area. The last confirmed sighting was July 22 and there have been no reported stolen vehicles in the area, but police say they've received around 80 tips over the past few days.

Police are conducting checks on the road heading into Gillam, Man. as the manhunt for the two B.C. teens continues.

RCMP say McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18 are suspects in the death of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese after their bodies were discovered on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway.

They have also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was discovered over 400 kilometres away in Dease Lake, close to where their first vehicle was found abandoned and burned.

Over the past few days, there has been an increased police presence around Gillam, Man., after a burned out vehicle linked to the two teens was found nearby.

The small town of around 1,200 residents has witnessed an armoured RCMP vehicle near the town office, extra officers in the area, road checks and police dogs being used as efforts to find the teens have increased. The RCMP's Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Team and Air Services assets have also been deployed to the area.

Police say these road checks will remain in place for the time being.

Local mayors share warnings with residents

This level of police presence is something Mayor Dwayne Forman has never seen in his town before.

"I was really surprised to see a tactical vehicle in town, obviously something that wouldn’t come to a small town like Gillam," he told CTV News Winnipeg.

"To see that all the officers in the area in full gear it’s really eye opening and makes the situation real."

Meanwhile, after the burned car was found about 55 kilometres northeast from Gillam near Fox Lake Cree Nation, Chief Walter Spence said an all-night patrol was prepared in that community as a precaution.

"The RCMP are carefully conducting their work with a large presence and I would like to ask all community members to report anything of concern directly to RCMP," Spence said in a statement.

About 270 kilometres away as the crow flies, the town of Churchill, Man., issued its own warning.

"As a northern Manitoba community we are closely monitoring the unfolding situation as the RCMP conducts a serious search for two wanted suspects in Northern Manitoba," a statement from Mayor Mike Spence says.

"We should all remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity directly to the RCMP."

Spence added that the town is in close contact with their local RCMP detachment.

Consider them dangerous, do not approach

Mounties are reminding the public to consider McLeod and Schmegelsky dangerous and to immediately contact 911 if they're spotted, rather than approaching the teens. However, anyone who wants to reach police in the Gillam area need to call 204-652-2200.

McLeod is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with sandy brown hair.

Police say they may have changed their appearance.

None of the charges against them have been proven in court.