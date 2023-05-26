North Vancouver's Grouse Grind set to reopen

The Grouse Grind is set to reopen for the spring and summer season Saturday, according to Metro Vancouver.

The North Shore trail, one of the most popular for tourists and locals alike, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

"Most of the snow that remained on the trail has melted following recent hot weather," John McEwen, vice chair of the Metro Vancouver board said in a statement Friday.

The regional district is reminding would-be grinders that the steep and strenuous trail – which has been described as "Mother Nature's Stairmaster" – is a difficult one and is offering tips on how to prepare and stay safe on the hike.

Proper footwear and clothing are a must, as is packing enough food and water to get through the approximately two hours it takes to complete the climb. People with health issues including high blood pressure, heart problems or asthma are advised to avoid the trail.

With recent summer-like weather, people visiting the trail are also being reminded there is a heightened risk of wildfires is the region's parks. Smoking is not permitted and any fires spotted by hikers should be reported immediately, the regional district says.

The Grouse Grind is on the list of the 10 trails in the province with the most calls to search and rescue crews last year.

The most common reasons search and rescue crews are called to these trails are for hikers who are lost, hikers who have slipped or fallen, and hikers who embarked on a trail without realizing how challenging it would be.

The BC Search and Rescue Association has created a trail-specific video safety guide for the Grouse Grind in an attempt to help hikers better prepare for their trip.