North Vancouver RCMP warn of 'suspicious incident' near elementary school

Police in North Vancouver have issued a public warning after a "suspicious incident" near an elementary school in the city earlier this week.

In a statement Thursday, North Vancouver RCMP said they were dispatched to Westview Elementary School on 17th Street West shortly after 3:35 p.m. Tuesday for a "weapons call."

"Two callers reported seeing a male carrying what was observed as a knife near the school," Mounties said in their statement.

"One of the callers also advised that the male had allegedly approached a female student in an aggressive manner before eventually leaving the area on foot without incident."

Officers "conducted extensive patrols" in the surrounding neighbourhood, but were unable to find the man, police said, adding that they're "exploring all possible avenues" in hopes of identifying him.

"This was a concerning interaction for the youth, staff and parents of students that attend Westview Elementary," said Const. Mansoor Sahak, in the statement.

"We want to assure the North Vancouver community that there is no continued risk to public safety. However, we’re sharing these details to increase awareness and encourage the individual himself, or anyone that may have been in the area at the time, to come forward with more information."

Police described the suspicious individual as a white man in his late 20s who "may also be unhoused." He has a slim build and stands roughly six feet tall, and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans and heading in the direction of Carson Graham Secondary School.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 24-10340, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.