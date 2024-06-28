North Vancouver fire that sent 3 to hospital could've been 'very large and devastating,' crews say

Three people were taken to hospital and residents of five units were displaced after an apartment fire in North Vancouver Thursday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called at about 7 p.m. about a fire on Lonsdale Avenue near 4th Street.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, North Vancouver City Fire Department said three people were taken to hospital for "precautionary measures."

NVCFD said most residents were able to return to their units Thursday evening, but five were deemed unsafe. Those residents are being supported through the Emergency Support Services system.

"This had the potential of being a very large and devastating fire," the statement said. "Had it not been for the quick and decisive actions by the on scene firefighters and the support of our shared service partners, the outcome would have been a lot different."

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.