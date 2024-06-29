Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike

Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.

WestJet's online flight status tool showed 29 flights bound for Vancouver International Airport had been cancelled Saturday morning, as had another 28 departures from YVR.

Other major airports in B.C. were also affected, with Kelowna International Airport seeing eight departures and eight arrivals cancelled, and Victoria International Airport seeing six and eight, respectively.

Smaller airports in Abbotsford, Comox, Kamloops, Nanaimo, Prince George and Terrace also showed at least one cancellation Saturday, according to WestJet.

The Calgary-based airline said it was cancelling more than 150 flights across its network as a result of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association strike, with more than 20,000 passengers expected to be affected during the busy Canada Day long weekend.

"Additional cancellations are anticipated by Saturday morning if the strike is not called off or intervention does not happen immediately," WestJet said in a statement Friday night.

The company added that it is "actively and aggressively pursuing every avenue to minimize disruption."

Earlier in the week, it appeared as though WestJet and its mechanics would avoid major service disruptions after federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan ordered binding arbitration to resolve the dispute.

The AMFA took the position that O'Regan's order did not prevent it from continuing with its previously threatened job action, and the union issued a statement Friday night indicating that the Canada Industrial Relations Board had told negotiators it would not prohibit a strike.

Union representative Ian Evershed told CTV News Calgary Friday night that the arbitration order didn't prevent the union from exercising its right to strike.

"In the minister's letter, there's no indication as to direction on the topic of strike or lockout," Evershed said.

Saturday morning, O'Regan issued a statement on X.

"The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) has issued an order referring the WestJet-AMFA dispute to binding arbitration for a first collective agreement under Section 80 of the Canada Labour Code," the minister said. "I am reviewing the board's decision, which is clearly inconsistent with my direction to the board."

"I will be looking at additional steps to protect the interests of the employer, the union and all Canadians travelling over this national holiday weekend."

With files from CTV News Calgary's Damien Wood