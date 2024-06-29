Langford rainbow crosswalk vandalized twice in 48 hours: RCMP

Police have released surveillance video of two vandalism incidents at a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., and are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects involved.

The crosswalk in front of Spencer Middle School was hit with graffiti twice in under 48 hours—around 2:30 a.m. on June 24 and around 11 p.m. on June 25, according to the West Shore RCMP.

“The graffiti displayed profanity and is being investigated as mischief under the Criminal Code,” the detachment wrote in a Thursday news release.

In both cases, the crosswalk was spray-painted in black, but the first incident involved one suspect and the second was carried out by two males.

The graffiti has since been cleaned up by the city, police said.

“This is disgusting and unacceptable,” local MLA Ravi Parmar wrote on social media Saturday, urging residents to help police with the investigation. “This behavior is not welcome in Langford.”

The single suspect from June 24 is described as having a light skin colour, and was wearing a dark hoodie, a baseball cap, dark pants and hiking boots. The individual was carrying a beverage can in one hand and the spray paint can in the other.

Police describe the suspects from June 25 as males with light skin colour. The first had short hair and was wearing brown shorts, a black t-shirt and a dark baseball cap. The second had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a sleeveless tank top with a large circular logo, dark pants and a baseball cap.

Anyone who has information about the incidents or can identify the suspects is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.