'This amount of stress is awful': B.C. woman says senior relatives stranded in Calgary amid WestJet strike
A Maple Ridge, B.C. resident says her mother and mother-in-law’s first trip to Canada has ended on a frustrating note after their flight home was suddenly cancelled amid a strike at WestJet.
Jessica Arroyo told CTV News she left for Vancouver International Airport at 2 a.m. Saturday for her family members’ early morning flight to Varadero, Cuba.
Aida and Adela’s first flight to Calgary arrived without any issue. But after the pair had already boarded the Cuba-bound plane, the pilot informed passengers they wouldn’t be taking off, Arroyo said.
“They feel right now frustration, you know, they just want to go back to their homes,” she said.
That flight was one of more than 200 cancelled by WestJet Saturday after the airline mechanics’ union went on strike Friday evening.
Arroyo said her mom and mother-in-law have spent over 10 hours in Calgary International Airport trying to figure out their next steps.
She’s especially worried because Aida and Adela are seniors, 69 and 70 years old, and don’t speak English. Their travel insurance also expired Saturday.
“This is the first time they came here to Canada, hopefully to just spend a happy stay, but now they need to deal with this. This amount of stress is awful,” Arroyo said.
She said she hasn’t been able to reach WestJet by phone due to the overwhelming amount of calls, and showed CTV News an email from the airline informing the travellers it doesn’t have any alternative flights for them in the next 48 hours. Arroyo said WestJet offered each of her relatives a $50 food voucher.
“They say they don't have any options for us,” she said. Friends and family are currently trying to find accommodation for Aida and Adela until they can make it home, and are desperately searching for flights to Cuba with other airlines.
Every traveller who spoke to CTV News Saturday said they struggled to get customer service help from WestJet.
“They're lost. They don't speak language. What should we do when a company ignores us completely?” Arroyo said. “I feel hand-tied.”
She said she wants WestJet to review each case and prioritize supporting those with more complex travel requirements.
“Probably next time, we will choose another company because we don't want to deal with this again,” she said.
