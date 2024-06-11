No wrongdoing by police after B.C. driver shot, killed: IIO

B.C.'s police watchdog has determined there was no wrongdoing by an officer after a driver was shot and killed in Creston.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. released its findings Tuesday into an incident that unfolded on Dec. 14, 2022. At about 3:30 a.m. that day, police were investigating a pickup truck that was in a driveway on View Road.

"As the officer exited his police vehicle, the truck reportedly reversed, striking the officer, who fired his weapon in return," Creston RCMP said in its initial news release about the incident.

Not long after, the pickup truck was found in a ditch on Highway 3A. The driver, who was described as "young," was given medical assistance, but he died at the scene.

"Video and physical evidence shows that at the time the shots were fired, the pickup truck posed a risk of grievous bodily harm or death to the officer," the IIO's statement about the incident said.

After reviewing evidence, including video, forensic scene analysis, witness statements and police reports, the IIO's interim chief civilian director determined "there are no reasonable grounds to believe any officer may have committed an offence."

The IIO said its public report into the incident will be published after "concurrent court proceedings" wrap up.

The IIO is tasked with investigating all situations involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.