No sorting, no line ups: Recycling made easy

We all know we should recycle more. But like many things in life, recycling is often easier said than done.

While over 75% of beverage containers (more than 1 billion containers!) are recycled in BC every year, that means over 250 million containers end up in landfills annually. Luckily, Return-It is always working to increase BC recycling rates. And with their Express & GO solar-powered drop-off stations, they’re making it easier than ever to recycle.

Since its inception, more than 310 million beverage containers have been returned through Express & GO - and they’re just getting started.



About Express & GO

With solar-powered drop-off stations, Express & GO revolutionizes the recycling experience by offering extended hours and contactless service when recycling beverage containers. Express & GO is an extension of the Return-It Express program.

But beyond better hours and contactless returns, the best part of Express & GO might be the fact that you can return unsorted containers! After registering and creating your Express & GO account you can drop off unsorted containers in a clear bag, then Return-It will sort and count your containers and deposit your refund within 10 business days.

Here’s how it works:

1. Sign up for a free Return-It Express account online at return-it.ca.

2. Print your labels at the bag label kiosk, which are located either on the Express & GO station or at nearby locations like coffee shops or grocery stores. You can find the nearest kiosk here.

3. Place your unsorted containers in a transparent plastic bag and add one label per bag.

4. At the Express and GO station, open the door using your unique PIN, drop off your bags, and GO!

5. Return-It will sort and count your containers and credit your Express account within 10 business days, you can then request your refund through Interac e-Transfer within.

In addition to your beverage containers, you can also return other household items at the new Return-It Express Plus flagship location in Lower Lonsdale, North Vancouver. You can drop off old, unused or unloved textiles, used electronics like TVs, computers, or audio equipment, lighting, and batteries in just minutes, without waiting in long lineups.

Given the changes we’re all still dealing with due to COVID, Express & GO and Express Plus give you a safer, faster, and more convenient way to recycle and help minimize your carbon footprint while quickly getting your refund deposited straight into your bank account.

To learn more about Return-It’s Express & GO or Express Plus programs, visit https://www.return-it.ca/express/.