'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack

Warning: This story has details readers may find disturbing.

A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.

Multiple videos taken by witnesses and submitted to CTV News show a frantic scene Monday afternoon near the Second Beach concession stand.

“This large dog literally out of nowhere, off-leash, came bolting between my daughter and myself,” said Andrea Jagdeo, Sky’s owner.

“It was absolutely horrific,” said Harmony Hemmelgarn, a witness at the scene. “The large dog had the little dog’s entire abdomen in its jaw.”

AJ Tay, Andrea’s partner, said he and other bystanders tried whatever they could to get the large dog to release Sky.

“My hands were just in there, prying and prying, and it just literally didn’t even move,” said Tay.

Jagdeo said after a bystander kicked the dog’s leg, Sky was released.

“I was screaming with her that I love her, just stay with us,” said Jagdeo.

Tay and Jagdeo carried Sky away and were driven to a nearby veterinarian by a Good Samaritan, but Sky died from her injuries.

Video showed the alleged owner of the larger dog running away into Stanley Park.

“They’re responsible for the dog’s behaviour and it’s extremely disrespectful,” said Hemmelgarn, who chased after the alleged owner while taking video.

“Turn yourself in,” said Tay. “I think it was a big coward move to just run.”

The terrifying incident happened in front of a large crowd, including Jagdeo and Tay’s children.

“No one should ever have to see that,” said Jagdeo. “They saw things that they shouldn’t ever have to see, and to see it with our own little girl, it’s heart-wrenching.”

Jagdeo and Tay are calling on officials to toughen rules for dog owners and send a message to the person responsible.

“There needs to be harsher regulations on this,” said Tay. “There needs to be more done on people who own these dogs, to go through some type of training.”

“Charges should be laid,” added Jagdeo. “She made a choice. She made a decision to take that dog off the leash. She made the choice and consequences need to happen to her.”

The two also say the city should consider mandatory muzzles and leashes for certain breeds in public spaces. The City of Richmond has a bylaw targeting pit bulls and terriers, requiring both to wear a muzzle and be leashed at all times in public.

A lawyer tells CTV News consequences can vary in cases like this one.

“It’s possible that people could face anywhere from a city bylaw fine, all the way up to criminal charges,” said Victoria Shroff, who’s practiced animal law in B.C. for more than 20 years. “And everything in between – as well as a civil lawsuit for damages.”

Vancouver Animal Services told CTV News it’s working with Vancouver Police on the investigation and has received several tips from the public. The dog’s owner has not come forward to authorities.

“It’s heart-wrenching and it has broken all of us,” said Jagdeo. “No one deserves to feel that.”