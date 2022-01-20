No minimum isolation time for those not tested for COVID-19 under new B.C. guidelines

B.C. health officials have quietly changed their guidelines for people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, removing the minimum self-isolation time for adults who never tested positive.

Testing collapsed in the province last month amid unprecedented levels of community transmission, prompting officials to reserve limited lab capacity for those at higher risk of serious illness, including seniors and those with certain health conditions. The provincial health officer has instead advised younger people with mild symptoms to assume they have COVID-19 and stay home.

Until recently, those individuals were told to self-isolate for at least five days if fully vaccinated. But on Wednesday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control revised the guidance on its website without announcement, essentially allowing people to decide what to do on their own. The Fraser Health website did the same on Thursday.

“If you have mild symptoms and do not need a COVID-19 test, stay home until you feel well enough to return to your regular activities,” reads identical wording on both websites.

The BCCDC does instruct people to avoid "non-essential high-risk settings such as long-term care facilities and individuals at higher risk for severe illness for 10 days after the start of your symptoms,” describing symptoms as mild when they can be managed at home.

Health Minister Adrian Dix was asked about the new guidance Thursday, and defended the unannounced change on a website full of information that’s often changed, noting the BCCDC did apologize for confusion.

"I continue to support public health in making those decisions," said Dix. “The issue is if you're sick, stay home."

When asked to confirm that adults who feel better can stop isolating without a timeline attached, he replied, “That’s right.”

Vaccinated adults who’ve tested positive can't stop isolating until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without medication, their symptoms have improved, and it's been at least five days since their symptoms emerged or since they received their test result. The same goes for children, regardless of their vaccination status. They are also instructed to avoid high-risk settings like long-term are facilities and group gatherings for another five days.

Unvaccinated adults must still wait 10 days since their symptoms started or they tested positive.