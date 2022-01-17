Expiration dates removed for B.C.'s COVID-19 orders around gatherings, events, bars and gyms

The B.C. government has removed the expiration dates on COVID-19 orders limiting gathering sizes, banning indoor events and forcing gyms, bars and nightclubs to close – but it's unclear whether some of those restrictions could still be relaxed soon.

The province quietly updated the orders Monday to remove references to restrictions expiring on Jan. 18. Instead, each order now reads that it "does not have an expiration date."

Health Minister Adrian Dix addressed the change on Twitter Monday afternoon, writing that because the previous orders were scheduled to expire at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, they had to be extended to ensure they would remain in place "until Dr. Henry spoke about them."

Dix and Henry are scheduled to appear at a live news conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. CTV News will be streaming the event online.

Health officials previously indicated the measures around gatherings and events would be extended past Jan. 18, but hinted there could be changes coming to some of the other restrictions currently in place.

The closure orders for liquor primary bars that don't offer full meal service and fitness facilities have been a major blow to many businesses in the province. A number of gym owners have spoken out against the closures in recent weeks, and several have openly defied them by welcoming their customers back, despite ongoing concerns about widespread COVID-19 transmission.

While provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Friday that the government believes the peak of transmission during the Omicron wave has passed, based in part on wastewater monitoring, she cautioned that many more people will get sick in the coming weeks.

Hospitalization numbers – which are a lagging indicator, meaning trends follow case numbers after a period of delay – are also expected to continue climbing for some time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.