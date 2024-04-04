No jail for man who pleaded guilty to SkyTrain assault

A man who pleaded guilty in connection with a disturbing attack on the SkyTrain two years ago has been given a conditional discharge.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed James Dumouchel pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on March 12 and was sentenced to 30 months' probation.

A third charge of assault against Dumouchel was stayed.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, the victims were attacked on the night of Aug. 17, 2022, after confronting a man who appeared to be recording them on his cellphone.

When the women asked him to stop, he jumped from his seat and punched one of them in the face, according to a news release issued days after the incident.

"He then grabbed the hair of the second woman, placed her in a headlock, and attempted to kick her multiple times. The third woman tried to free her and was allegedly bit on the hand by the suspect," the release said.

Bystanders tried to hold the assailant at Joyce Station, but he broke free before authorities arrived. Police managed to arrest Dumouchel shortly after with help from witnesses.