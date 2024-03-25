No foul play suspected after missing Nanaimo man found dead: RCMP

An 87-year-old man who had been missing from Nanaimo, B.C., since March 17 has been found dead.

Mounties say Ivan Lambert and his vehicle were located on Saturday on a rural road south of the city.

Lambert was reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP on March 19, with the detachment noting he had some recently diagnosed medical issues.

Lambert was last seen alive leaving his Third Street residence in his grey Toyota Camry.

Police say foul play is not suspected in his death, which is being investigated by the B.C. Coroners Service.