No end to transit strike in Sea-to-Sky corridor

WHISTLER, B.C. -

Residents living in several areas along British Columbia's Sea-to-Sky corridor remain without public transit as a labour dispute continues between Unifor and contractors representing BC Transit.

Members of Unifor Local 114 began a strike on Saturday, forcing suspension of transit service in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton.

An email from a Unifor spokesman says the job action continued Monday because the two contractors responsible for the operations had not made new offers since the walkout began.

The union has said key issues include job security, benefits and salaries that keep up with the cost of living.

A statement from BC Transit says it is closely monitoring the situation involving Whistler Transit Ltd., which contracts bus service in Whistler and Pemberton, and Diversified Transit, which bargains on BC Transit's behalf in Squamish.

HandyDart operations during the week in Squamish are unaffected because they are considered an essential service.