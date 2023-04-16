No end in sight as Fraser Valley transit strike nears one-month mark

ABBOTSFORD - It’s been four weeks since transit workers in the Fraser Valley walked off the job, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be going back anytime soon.

The service disruption comes as CUPE Local 561, the union representing drivers and other workers, and their employer, First Transit, remain locked in a dispute.

Service remains suspended in Abbotsford, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope, and Mission. The Fraser Valley Express, which runs between Lougheed SkyTrain station in Burnaby to Abbotsford and Chilliwack has also ceased operations, leaving thousands of riders in the lurch.

"Definitely it's stressful for everybody, me and my family, even for the public as well,” said transit worker Sarbjit Sandhu at the picket line in Abbotsford Sunday.

Union representatives say wage increases and pensions are at the heart of the dispute.

"Other drivers in the region are currently making 42 per cent more doing the exact same job,” said National CUPE representative, Liam O’Neill.

"For us it's pretty clear at this point and time that First Transit, the contractor, are not interested in addressing the wages or pension issues,” he continued.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, the American-based First Transit, the contractor for BC Transit said,

“Our lines of communication remain open. First Transit has had numerous communications with CUPE 561 leadership since the indefinite strike action began and continues to be willing to restart constructive negotiations and work towards a sustainable solution that restores transit service for Fraser Valley residents.”

The Province’s Labour Minister is now expressing concerns, Harry Bains telling CTV News he’s offered mediation services to both parties.

"I don't see a mediator being able to give up any of their profits,” said O’Neill.

BC Transit says it continues to monitor the situation, adding in a statement:

“As this is a labour dispute between BC Transit's contractor, First Transit, and their unionized employees, BC Transit is not at liberty to discuss the issue.”

O’Neill says it’s time for them to step in.

“I don’t know what BC Transit is doing right now, but they need to do something,” he said.

“Their contractor is failing to provide the transit services in the region,” he continued.

Sandhu says despite the service cuts, many members of the public have voiced their support for the workers.

"That means a lot for us, the public support, it's encouraging.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kraig Krause.