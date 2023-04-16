No end in sight as Fraser Valley transit strike nears one-month mark
ABBOTSFORD - It’s been four weeks since transit workers in the Fraser Valley walked off the job, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be going back anytime soon.
The service disruption comes as CUPE Local 561, the union representing drivers and other workers, and their employer, First Transit, remain locked in a dispute.
Service remains suspended in Abbotsford, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope, and Mission. The Fraser Valley Express, which runs between Lougheed SkyTrain station in Burnaby to Abbotsford and Chilliwack has also ceased operations, leaving thousands of riders in the lurch.
"Definitely it's stressful for everybody, me and my family, even for the public as well,” said transit worker Sarbjit Sandhu at the picket line in Abbotsford Sunday.
Union representatives say wage increases and pensions are at the heart of the dispute.
"Other drivers in the region are currently making 42 per cent more doing the exact same job,” said National CUPE representative, Liam O’Neill.
"For us it's pretty clear at this point and time that First Transit, the contractor, are not interested in addressing the wages or pension issues,” he continued.
In an emailed statement to CTV News, the American-based First Transit, the contractor for BC Transit said,
“Our lines of communication remain open. First Transit has had numerous communications with CUPE 561 leadership since the indefinite strike action began and continues to be willing to restart constructive negotiations and work towards a sustainable solution that restores transit service for Fraser Valley residents.”
The Province’s Labour Minister is now expressing concerns, Harry Bains telling CTV News he’s offered mediation services to both parties.
"I don't see a mediator being able to give up any of their profits,” said O’Neill.
BC Transit says it continues to monitor the situation, adding in a statement:
“As this is a labour dispute between BC Transit's contractor, First Transit, and their unionized employees, BC Transit is not at liberty to discuss the issue.”
O’Neill says it’s time for them to step in.
“I don’t know what BC Transit is doing right now, but they need to do something,” he said.
“Their contractor is failing to provide the transit services in the region,” he continued.
Sandhu says despite the service cuts, many members of the public have voiced their support for the workers.
"That means a lot for us, the public support, it's encouraging.”
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kraig Krause.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan
Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants. Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault previously said he hoped to see 'strong language' in the final statement about the phaseout of coal.
Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28
Alabama law enforcement officers Sunday were imploring people to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager's birthday party.
Violence in Sudan leaves 61 dead, more than 670 wounded in two days
The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day Sunday, signalling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.
Royal LePage changes year-end forecast following boost in housing market activity
Royal LePage is forecasting that the average price of a home in Canada will increase 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same quarter in 2022. This revised forecast anticipates an earlier-than-expected boost in activity in major housing markets across Canada.
Tibetan Canadians say video of Dalai Lama kissing boy taken out of context
Members of the Tibetan diaspora across Canada say a viral video that shows the Dalai Lama asking a boy to 'suck' his tongue has been misinterpreted and represented in Western countries as more menacing than it is.
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Former Indian lawmaker, brother fatally shot live on TV
A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Grieving father finds healing by helping hundreds in need
Howie Allan is on an unexpected journey that began where life often ends.
-
Sooke parks closing for filming of 'popular TV series'
The District of Sooke is notifying community members that it will be closing down two scenic parks to accommodate the filming of a "popular TV series."
-
Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
Steven Bacon, the man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017, has received a life sentence.
Calgary
-
Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.
-
NDP pledges more officers teamed with support workers if it wins Alberta election
Alberta's Opposition NDP says it will fight crime by hiring police and support workers, as well as keep the RCMP, if it wins next month's provincial election.
-
Goodwill launches new shopping experience
A new shopping experience launched in Calgary yesterday, offering bargains, unique finds and a race against the clock.
Edmonton
-
2 adults, 3 children OK after rollover on Anthony Henday Drive
A family of five was taken to hospital as precaution after a rollover on Anthony Henday Drive on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings
The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.
-
Regimental funeral for Strathcona County RCMP officer to be held on Thursday
The Alberta RCMP officer who died in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 20.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces plan to hire 1,000 new teachers to 'boost' math and literacy skills for students
The Ontario government is investing more than $180 million to help students across the province improve their reading, writing, and math skills.
-
Hamilton hit with special air quality statement due to 'high levels of air pollution'
A special air quality statement is in effect for Hamilton on Sunday due to the city’s current high levels of air pollution.
-
Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages
Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer.
Montreal
-
Quebec boy breathing on his own after court-ordered extubation
The Quebec child who was extubated following a court ruling earlier this year is breathing on his own and will return home on Monday, according to his mother.
-
Ukrainians who fled war celebrate Orthodox Easter in Montreal
Over 500 people arrived for Easter blessings Sunday morning at St. Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. "I was really, really surprised," said Father Volodymyr Kouchnir.
-
Spring flooding risk: Montreal moves into ‘alert mode’ as water levels rise
The Montreal Island agglomeration has moved into ‘alert mode’ for flooding due to the spring thaw. On Sunday, water levels crossed the minor flooding threshold at the Carillon Generating Station on the Ottawa River, the City of Montreal said in a release, adding water levels are expected to rise over the next 48 hours.
Winnipeg
-
Police tape off riverbank near Waterfront Drive
Winnipeg police have cordoned off a section of riverbank in Point Douglas for an ongoing investigation.
-
'A great opportunity': Downtown bars preparing for Jets whiteout party boost
With thousands of people set to come downtown to take part in Winnipeg Jets whiteout celebrations, restaurants and bars are looking to score some extra business.
-
EA strike on hold in Seine River School Division: Union
Educational Assistants in the Seine River School Division (SRSD) will not go on strike Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Report finds Saskatoon police failed to provide key information to a victim of crime
The Saskatoon Police Service has updated its policies around the control of personal information following a complaint with its professional standards office, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.
-
OUTSaskatoon appoints interim director after mass layoffs in March
Saskatoon’s leading 2SLGBTQ+ organization has appointed a new interim director.
-
'There's been too many snafus by the City of Saskatoon': Residents frustrated with green cart rollout
The green cart program has rolled out in Saskatoon, but some residents aren't happy.
Regina
-
'A piece of home away from home': Ukrainian Orthodox Easter celebrated in Regina
Hundreds of Ukrainians gathered at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Sunday in celebration of "Velykden" or Ukrainian Orthodox Easter.
-
Driver near Regina caught travelling 30 km/h over speed limit with 6 active suspensions
Regina police caught up to a driver travelling a little too fast over the weekend and quickly learned they were not even supposed to be on the road.
-
'A celebration of electric technology': Regina EV Expo showcases benefits of electrification in Sask.
For those looking to learn more about electrification in Saskatchewan, the EV Expo was the place to be.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
-
Vet students scramble to make up time after four-week UPEI strike
The strike may be over, but students at the University of Prince Edward Island are still feeling the impact of 26 lost days. Some veterinary students say the extended strike interfered with important material they need to know to complete their licensing exams.
-
Universite de Moncton to review name change to remove ties to British officer
Canada's largest French-language university outside of Quebec has launched a process to review the school's connection to a British military figure involved in the deportation of Acadians.
London
-
Owners vow to rebuild after Wortley Village cafe destroyed by fire
The owners of the Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe in London’s Wortley Village are vowing to rebuild, after a Sunday morning fire destroyed the beloved community hub.
-
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with SUV
A crash in west London sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital, Sunday.
-
Knight, U.S. prevail 6-3 over Canada to claim women's hockey world championship gold
Hilary Knight scored the go-ahead goal as part of a hat trick in leading the U.S. to a 6-3 gold-medal victory over Canada at the world women's hockey championship on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man dies after shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say a 38-year-old man has died following a shooting on Saturday.
-
Police searching for possible armed suspect in Cambridge
Regional police are warning the public about a possible armed suspect at large in Cambridge.
-
Hospitals in Waterloo region consider dropping certain masking requirements starting Monday
For the first time in more than three years, masks will no longer be required in some Ontario hospitals.