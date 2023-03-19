Fraser Valley bus service coming to indefinite stop due to strike

Bus service in the Fraser Valley will come to an indefinite halt Monday, as transit workers escalate job action.

According to BC Transit, service will be suspended in Abbotsford, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope, and Mission. The Fraser Valley Express, which runs between Lougheed SkyTrain station in Burnaby to Abbotsford and Chilliwack will also cease to operate.

HandyDart service for people who need transportation to dialysis, cancer treatment, and multiple sclerosis appointments has been deemed essential and will continue.

"BC Transit is closely monitoring the situation and sincerely apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused by this matter, a statement released Friday said.

"We understand the frustration felt by customers, and that the job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region."

The service disruption comes as CUPE Local 561, the union representing drivers and other workers and their employer First Transit remain locked in a dispute over wages. The union says its members are compensated 32 per cent less than other transit workers in the region.