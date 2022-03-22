No deaths, declining hospitalizations in B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update

There are fewer patients in hospital with COVID-19 across British Columbia than there have been since New Year's Day, according to Tuesday's update from the Ministry of Health.

The government said there are 254 test-positive patients hospitalized across the province, down from 271 on Monday. The number hasn't been that low since Jan. 1, when it stood at 239.

The hospitalization total includes patients who were admitted for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 but tested positive on routine screening, as well as other so-called incidental cases.

The number of patients in intensive care also decreased by one, to 48.

No new outbreaks have been declared in health-care facilities since Monday, and three others at Ponderosa, Berwick House Gordon Head and Luther Court have ended. That leaves five active outbreaks across B.C.s' health-care system.

This is a developing story and will be updated.