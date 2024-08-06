VANCOUVER
    • New Westminster closes boardwalk as water and debris move down Fraser River

    The Quayside boardwalk in New Westminster is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) The Quayside boardwalk in New Westminster is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
    In anticipation of fast-moving water and debris flowing down the Fraser River arriving in Metro Vancouver, the City of New Westminster has closed its waterfront boardwalk.

    The move comes as Metro Vancouver braces for potential local impacts after water overtopped the dam created by a massive landslide on the Chilcotin River last Wednesday.

    The dam breached Monday morning, and the pulse of water, carrying debris such as trees and chunks of the riverbank, was predicted to reach Hope midday Tuesday.

    “Please continue to exercise caution around the river as conditions may change suddenly,” the city wrote in a notice Tuesday morning. “Boaters should also avoid the area if possible due to these safety concerns.”

    A high streamflow advisory is in effect for the Fraser River downstream from Hope, and while no major flooding is expected in Metro Vancouver, the regional district on Monday told people to stay away from the river.

    In a response to a commenter on social media Tuesday, the City of New Westminster clarified that water is not expected to go over the boardwalk, but the debris “may push against it,” potentially damaging or destabilizing it.

    “Best case scenario, nothing happens, but we will continue to exercise caution,” the city wrote.

