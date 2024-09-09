RCMP warn about alleged 'cleansing ritual' scam after B.C. sexual assault case

A young woman reported being sexually assaulted after falling prey to a "cleansing ritual" scam in B.C.'s Lower Mainland last month, according to the RCMP.

Authorities said a suspect approached the 29-year-old victim at Burnaby's Crystal Mall on Aug. 5 and offered to perform a ritual that would improve her health – then drove her to another location, where he allegedly touched her inappropriately.

In a news release, Burnaby RCMP said the suspect presented himself as a "Taoist master and Chinese medicine practitioner."

The victim reported the alleged assault the same day, and officers arrested a suspect weeks later at a different mall in Richmond.

"We want the public to be aware of this scam to prevent further victims," Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP said in a statement. "We would encourage anyone who has information to contact our investigators."

One count of sexual assault was approved against 56-year-old Tianjin Gong on Aug. 23. Authorities said Gong has since been released from custody under a number of court-ordered conditions, including that he avoid contact with the alleged victim and not leave British Columbia.

In their news release, Burnaby RCMP asked anyone who "may have had contact with the accused" to contact investigators by calling 604-646-9999 and quoting file number 2024-26628.