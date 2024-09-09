B.C. man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison

VANCOUVER
    The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison on the grounds of the Pacific Institution, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison on the grounds of the Pacific Institution, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A convicted killer who was serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of a woman in the British Columbia Interior has died in prison.

    Gregory Dennis Narcisse, 66, died in custody at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford on Sept. 3, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.

    The agency says the inmate died of apparent natural causes.

    Narcisse had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, assault and forcible confinement since June 21, 1994.

    Earlier that year, he was found guilty of killing 68-year-old Lizzie Marie Dominick in her home near Enderby, east of Kamloops, on Aug. 19, 1993.

    "As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances," agency's statement said, adding police and the coroner have been notified of the inmate's death.

