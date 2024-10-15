New Vancouver-Little Mountain riding guaranteed to have rookie MLA

Featuring multiple subway lines and rapid bus routes, Vancouver-Little Mountain, a new riding for B.C.'s 2024 provincial election, is rapidly densifying.

With single family homes making way for towering residential skyscrapers in several areas within the constituency, it should come as no surprise that candidates say housing affordability tops the list of voter concerns.

“I’m really proud of the work I’ve done in northern communities for First Nations in BC,” said BC Green Candidate Wendy Hayko, who has two decades of experience in disaster management.

She said she has seen the devastating effects of climate change on communities, but as a candidate in Vancouver-Little Mountain, she’s also focused on a different kind of resiliency – one that creates affordable places for people to live.

"I think the opportunity here in this riding to bring forth non-market housing – where it's cooperative, where it's non-profit – is really going to make a difference in the livability going forward,” Hayko said.

BC Conservative candidate John Coupar served more than a decade as a Vancouver Park Board Commissioner.

During the last civic election, he also briefly ran as the Non-Partisan Association’s mayoral candidate before stepping down prior to the election.

The BC Conservative’s did not make Coupar available for an interview for this riding profile.

Currently on a leave of absence from her role as Vancouver city councillor, BC NDP candidate Christine Boyle is looking to make the jump to provincial politics.

She highlights that experience when she meets potential voters on the doorstep.

"I've been working really hard for six years on issues that matter across Vancouver, including housing and transportation and climate action,” Boyle said. “And I know that I can get more done as part of the team with David Eby and the BC NDP."

The diverse riding stretches from Olympic Village to 49th Avenue – and spans portions of both the east and west sides of Vancouver.

No matter which of the three candidates garners the most votes, Vancouver-Little Mountain will be represented by a rookie Member of the Legislative Assembly after this election.

