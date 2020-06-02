VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give an update Tuesday on the spread COVID-19 in the province, including how many new test-positive cases of the virus were recorded and if there were any additional deaths or outbreaks.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the afternoon update from Victoria.

Dix and Henry's last update covered a two-day span and revealed 24 new test-positive cases of the virus and one additional death.

"This does tell us that there is still transmission of COVID in some of our communities around the province, and that we're not completely out of the woods yet," Henry said Monday.

However, officials didn't have any new outbreaks to report and said one outbreak – at The Residence at Clayton Heights in Surrey – had been declared over.

That leaves 13 outbreaks in health-care facilities, Henry said.

