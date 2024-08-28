New Mental Health and Substance Use hub opening next week in the West Shore

Tracy Taylor has struggled with her mental health going back to her early teens.

"I never got unwell enough that I got hospitalized so I was just flying under the radar,” said Taylor.

In her early 30s, that changed. She says that is when she hit rock bottom, isolating completely in her home. She then made the decision to reach out for help through a Victoria-based mental health clinic.

"They met me with such hope, such support, such promise,” said Taylor.

"We know that the timing for people that are ready for change is absolutely vital,” said Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin.

That same immediate care that got Taylor through her dark times is now coming to the West Shore.

On Sept. 4, the new Mental Health and Substance Use hub will open its doors in Colwood. It will offer same-day, walk-in or call-in counselling. It will also offer wrap-around service for those experiencing a crisis and asking for help.

"They can get ongoing services from an interdisciplinary team lead by a care coordinator who is with them through their whole journey,” said Jeremiah Bach, the Western Communities Services Hub coordinator.

The clinic will be staffed by 25 people from various fields such as psychiatry, addictions medicine, counselling and peer support.

The hub will be open Monday to Friday during typical business hours and if someone is in need after hours, a crisis line can be called.

For the past year Island Health has been operating a similar, scaled down version of the hub on Goldstream Avenue in Langford.

"We are currently servicing 440 people in the western communities and now we have the space to take the next step," said Bach.

"To be able to have a hub that is so accessible is going to be game changing,” said Ravi Parmar, MLA for Langford-Juan De Fuca.

Parmar says the services the clinic will provide to the ever growing West Shore community is long overdue.

"It's going to save thousands of lives especially at a time where we are losing so many people to a toxic drug crisis and the impact that the mental health crisis is having on young people,” said Parmar.

"I think I'm well on the road to being well and staying well,” said Taylor.

She can attribute that to the wrap-around services she has received through a health hub just like the new one in Colwood.