VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials will reveal the number of test-positive cases in the last 24 hours, as well as any deaths, in an update on COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give their daily update in Victoria Wednesday afternoon.

Henry and Dix announced Tuesday another 55 confirmed cases, bringing the national total to more than 50,000.

Many of the cases announced recently are tied to outbreaks at Vancouver-area chicken processing plants, and at a federal prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

The outbreaks highlight how easily the province's progress in flattening the curve can be reversed, but Henry said they aren't so discouraging that health officials are rethinking the possibility some restrictions may lift next month.

