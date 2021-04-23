VANCOUVER -- New measures are now in place to limit travel in B.C. for the next several weeks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth outlined the latest restrictions Friday morning, explaining they'll be in place through the May long weekend.

"I want to thank the vast majority of British Columbians who are following provincial health orders," Farnworth said.

"We've all made great sacrifices to protect our collective health and to keep our health-care system functioning safely. While I'm disappointed additional measures are necessary, I'm taking further action to carry us through the current spike in COVID-19 cases … for now we need to hunker down and stay local."

Farnworth said "the time has come" to restrict non-essential travel in a formal way.

"I'm restricting non-essential travel into or out of all health authority regions effective immediately," he said. "This is a legal order, under the emergency program act."

Farnworth explained the Northern and Interior health authorities would be considered a combined region. The same is the case for Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.

For all regions, people can travel within the area, but not outside of them. As well, essential travel like going to work, going to school, returning to a principle residence and getting health care is exempt from these rules.

"This order is to ensure people stop traversing large parts of the province, for example going from Kamloops to Whistler or from Vancouver to Tofino," he said. "It will not apply to travel within the defined region."

But even though the order doesn't stop people from travelling large distances, like from Abbotsford to Squamish, Farnworth said "that doesn't mean this trips should be happening."

"Our message on travel has not changed. Do the right thing and stay within the areas that you live," he said, adding that current health guidelines ask people to stay in their communities and there are some places people shouldn't go to at all.

"Whistler's mayor, for example, is explicitly asking people not to visit right now. We need to make common sense decisions on how to protect us all from further spread."

To inform British Columbians of the new rules, Farnworth said signage will be posted on highways and BC Ferries will deter non-essential bookings and limit sailings. Accommodations are also being encouraged to cancel bookings from people who are arriving from outside the health area. As well, ICBC is being asked to reschedule road tests booked outside of a person's region.

"Over the coming days, we will continue working with police to establish additional measures to ensure they have the necessary authority to conduct periodic roadside checks like the counter attack program at strategic points into and out of the defined regions," Farnworth said. Someone found breaking the travel restriction at that point could be fined $575.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said with current levels of transmission, travel will spread the virus even further in B.C.

"Staying in our local communities means we are not going to and from COVID hotspots and inadvertently bringing the virus along with us," she said.

However, earlier in the week, a group that represents front-line RCMP officers has pushed back against the roadblocks, saying it puts more pressure on limited resources and exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections.

The National Police Federation released a statement on Wednesday noting it has “grave concerns” about police taking part in enforcing a COVID-19 ban on non-essential travel.

With files from The Canadian Press

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.