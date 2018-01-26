Neighbours on a South Surrey street full of multi-million dollar homes say they're shaken up by the discovery of two bodies inside a house on their block.

“I’m dumbfounded,” said a nearby resident who only gave her name as Alice.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 17400-block of 28B Avenue just after 2 p.m. Thursday, with Surrey RCMP and homicide investigators following closely behind.

Video footage showed smoke billowing out of the second storey windows as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

As of Friday evening, forensic teams were still on scene.

IHIT says it hasn’t positively identified the bodies found inside, but believes that the deaths, which it calls suspicious, weren’t random, and that there is no risk to public safety.

“The cause of fire and cause of death are going to be priorities for our investigators to determine,” said IHIT’s Cpl. Frank Jang.

A search of court documents, revealing that the registered owner of the home, Darlene Tordiffe, had defaulted on a second mortgage of nearly $840,000. The stately home was most recently valued at about $2.4 million.

Tordiffe, and her co-signer, Ian Tordiffe, one of her adult sons, had been ordered by a court on Wednesday to repay their lender by July or face foreclosure. According to the documents, neither appeared in court.

CTV News has learned that Darlene Tordiffe lived in the home with her older son, Bryce Tordiffe, who says he was at work at the time of the fire. It doesn’t appear the younger brother lived with the pair.

IHIT wouldn’t comment further on the identities of the deceased.

Anyone who may have information about the fire or the deaths is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko