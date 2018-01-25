

CTV Vancouver





Homicide detectives are investigating after two bodies were discovered in a burning home in Surrey Thursday afternoon.

Mounties first received reports about a house fire in the area of 28B Avenue and 174A Street at around 2:45 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in after the bodies were found inside.

Police believe the incident is suspicious, but IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang could not confirm how the people died, what started the fire or which happened first.

Homicide detectives are working with the Surrey RCMP to identify the victims and whether there are any possible suspects, Jang said.

Police canvassed the neighbourhood for information overnight Thursday.

Those who had not already spoken to detectives "should expect a knock on the door sometime tonight," Jang said.

Investigators have yet to determine whether the incident was targeted, and could provide little reassure to nearby residents Thursday.

"It’s a very quiet neighborhood here in South Surrey," Jang said. "In light of any homicide, it's probably going to be very startling for residents to wake up and look out their windows and see this."

Anyone who may have information about the fire or the deaths is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).