'Need to hustle': Inflation chilling business for ice cream trucks, despite hot summer weather
It's been a scorching summer across much of Canada, but that is cold comfort for ice cream truck operators like Meedo Falou, who says inflation and high fuel costs are melting away his profits.
On a sweltering Thursday morning, the owner of Rainbow Ice Cream in Coquitlam, B.C., pores over a computer spreadsheet and talks to drivers about their routes.
Some flavours are in short supply, and Falou is focused on efficiency for his fleet of 10 trucks.
The problem is not just high gas prices, said Falou. “Maintenance went up. Truck parts went up. The mechanical parts went up,” he said in an interview.
“Ice cream went up over 60 per cent. We had to jack the price up by a dollar. We couldn't do more because of the consumers. We just want them to be able to afford ice cream.”
Steve Christensen, executive director of the North American Ice Cream Association, said vendors are facing a range of challenges.
“Gas prices are up,” said Christensen, speaking from Missouri. “So, a lot of everything - cones, cups, different things - anything that needs to be delivered by truck has gone up in price as well.”
Ice cream prices usually go up three to five per cent a year, Christensen said.
But he said this year, prices are up 10 to 15 per cent, although that might not be across the entire menu.
Falou said he has tried to keep prices in check.
“You don't make in this business a profit on just one piece,” he said. “You make a profit on volumes too. I want (people) to be able to afford to buy ice cream from the ice cream truck. I don't want to give that bad image that the ice cream truck is so expensive, you know.”
Falou is hoping to “make just a little bit” without having to dip into his savings as he did during the past two years of the pandemic.
It's been a tough year, said Falou, who shuts Rainbow Ice Cream from the end of September to April each year.
“We were hit by bad weather in the spring. It was the wettest weather in June. So that affects our sales big time. And definitely the profit is a lot less than the previous years.”
It's not just local weather. Global climate events affect the ice cream business too, Christensen said.
For example, Madagascar provides about 70 per cent of the world's vanilla, and when there's a storm there, or a short flowering season, it affects the global market.
“Which again, you know, affects ice cream,” he said.
Christensen said old-school ice cream truck vendors are also having to deal with new challenges such as delivery apps and rivals in so-called “ghost kitchens” who lack a storefront but sell ice cream online.
“The overhead (for a ghost kitchen) is very inexpensive. They're using social media to promote their ice cream, they're selling it online and people are coming to pick it up from the kitchen or from a location.”
Falou started out driving an ice cream truck in the 1990s, which he called the “golden days” of the business. He said he made a lot more money then.
To overcome the obstacles of apps, weather, gas prices and inflation, Falou said he's hoping there will be a comeback in corporate events and other scheduled bookings, which were cut back during the pandemic but are now returning.
“We did suffer,” he said, shaking his head. “We rely a lot on corporate events, birthday parties, parades and weddings and all that. So this year, they're starting to come back. Some of them, not all of them. So hopefully next year we'll get them all back.”
But gone are the days when an ice cream truck could drum up business by simply driving around and playing a happy tune, said Christensen.
“Ice cream truck owners need to seek out catering opportunities, food truck events, go to office blocks and hospitals and say, 'Hey, we can put on a corporate event for you,”' he said.
“They need to hustle now a little more than probably they ever had before.”
Christensen recalled his first exposure to the ice cream business, listening as a child for the traditional jingle of the truck in his home country of Australia.
“And little Steve Christensen goes and gets some money from Mum's dresser and goes out and buys the cone with a Flake in it,” he said with a laugh.
“I would like to think that people still love those experiences. So, the process of supporting your local ice cream van, I think, is very important because it keeps those memories alive for kids these days.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Taliban under scrutiny as U.S. kills al Qaeda leader in Kabul
The U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid.
Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing that claims the self-ruled island as its own territory.
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down US$700-800M Saudi offer
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was 'somewhere in that neighbourhood' of US$700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Canada should 'absolutely' apologize for its role in slavery: historian
As Canadians mark the abolition of slavery in most British colonies this Monday, scholars are calling on the federal government to issue an apology for Canada's role in the enslavement of Black and Indigenous people.
'Urgent! Please?' B.C. senior turns to newspaper ad to find doctor
In a stark example of how desperate people in B.C. are to find a family doctor, a senior recently placed a newspaper ad to try and find someone to refill her husband's prescriptions.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
Vancouver Island
-
Port McNeill Hospital emergency department closed again Sunday
The emergency department at a North Island hospital has once again closed unexpectedly because of a lack of staff.
-
Activist group claims tires deflated on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay
A new environmental activist group claims to have deflated the tires on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay this week.
-
Prince George Ford dealership fired employee who was on maternity leave, tribunal rules
A car dealership in Prince George "constructively dismissed" a former employee during her maternity leave and, in doing so, discriminated against her, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
Calgary
-
Timeline of Monday's severe storms across central Alberta
'Very unstable' atmospheric conditions across central Alberta prompted a series of weather alerts Monday afternoon and into the evening.
-
Taliban under scrutiny as U.S. kills al Qaeda leader in Kabul
The U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calmer weather for Calgary this week
Calgary has a chance at weaker storms on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Timeline of Monday's severe storms across central Alberta
'Very unstable' atmospheric conditions across central Alberta prompted a series of weather alerts Monday afternoon and into the evening.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and unsettled this week
It won't be as stormy as yesterday, but we may see some precipitation in the Edmonton area before the day is done.
-
Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman finds sister, biological father after taking ancestry DNA test
Ontario resident Carlie McMaster says she submitted her DNA to Ancestry.com in 2019 initially to discover more about her father’s side of the family following his passing.
-
Man charged after tires on 18 parked cars slashed at Canada's Wonderland
Eighteen parked vehicles were damaged over the weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
-
Ontario city raises West Nile risk after batch of mosquitos test positive
The City of Hamilton is reminding people to be vigilant after a batch of mosquitos recently trapped there tested positive for West Nile virus.
Montreal
-
Storytelling drag queen Barbada to read to children at Saint-Laurent libraries
Montreal drag queen Barbada de Barbades is continuing her journey to teach kids that reading is fundamental.
-
Montreal driver caught speeding twice the legal limit on Highway 40
A Montreal driver was severely penalized after he was caught speeding more than twice the legal limit on Highway 40 West.
-
Montreal man faces charges of pimping, human trafficking as police search for other victims
Quebec provincial police are searching for potential victims of a Montreal man accused of pimping and human trafficking across two provinces.
Winnipeg
-
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvest
Rural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.
-
16-year-old arrested after fight at The Forks
Winnipeg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on weapons charges after they received reports of "numerous people" involved in a fight at the Forks Saturday night.
-
Four injured in shooting near graveyard: RCMP
Four men from Bunibonibee Cree Nation are recovering in hospital for gunshot wounds, after an incident Sunday night.
Saskatoon
-
Summer storm hits Saskatoon, leads to flooding and power outages
An early-morning storm hit Saskatoon hard, leading to flooding, stalled cars and power outages across the city.
-
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops aim to 'make things right' after last season's disappointing finish
The long road to the Canadian Junior Football League Championship started Monday as the Saskatoon Hilltops began their training camp at Ron Atchison Field.
Regina
-
Regina's Bedard and Moose Jaw's Hunt make Canada's World Junior roster
Players from two Saskatchewan teams in the Western Hockey League have made Canada's roster for the World Juniors.
-
Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day
"Rough Riders to the Roughriders," seemed to be an appropriate theme to celebrate Saskatchewan Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Aug. 1.
-
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
Atlantic
-
Four dead, one in hospital after Pictou County collision
Four people are dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.
-
Fourth case of potato wart discovered on P.E.I. doesn't change situation
Despite the discovery of potato wart in another Prince Edward Island field, farmers and industry members say the situation hasn’t changed.
-
Formal end of slavery in Canada commemorated during ceremony in Halifax
Politicians and dignitaries gathered in Halifax today to commemorate Emancipation Day, the anniversary of the British Parliament's decision to abolish slavery across its empire in 1834.
London
-
Prepare for heat and humidity in London-Middlesex region
Humidity will play a large factor in the forecast this week in the Middlesex-London region.
-
London restauranteur completes success story with 'best ribs' win at Ribfest
It’s been a long road to the top for Jorge Gonzalez. The Venezuelan who has lived in Canada for 27 years is the winner of London Ribfest 2022's overall title for ‘best ribs.’
-
22-year-old Londoner charged with stunt driving in Perth County
OPP have charged a 22-year-old resident from London for allegedly driving 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Perth County over the long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
West Parry Sound police investigate drowning
A 31-year-old Brampton man drowned over the weekend in Georgian Bay, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
-
Traffic stop in North Bay uncovers handgun, $50K in drugs
Three people are facing charges following a traffic stop Monday evening on Bloem Street in North Bay.
-
Children of Shingwauk reunion wraps up
Some emotionally challenging events have occurred since the last time the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association gathered in person.
Kitchener
-
Second swimming death at Guelph Lake in two weeks
A swimmer died Sunday after being seen in distress at Guelph Lake. It’s the second swimming death at Guelph Lake Conservation Area in two weeks and the third local water-related death in the same period.
-
Investigation into Old Marina Restaurant fire continues in Puslinch, Ont.
As investigators continue to look into what caused a devastating fire at the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont., many have been stopping by the scene and reminiscing about the historic building.
-
'Possibly a total crop failure': Dry conditions devastating Ontario sweet corn farmers
Dry weather conditions across southern Ontario are wreaking havoc on some farmers’ ability to produce sweet corn this season.