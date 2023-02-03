Nearly $60K lost to 'bail money' scams targeting seniors this week, Vancouver police warn

Canadian cash is shown: (iStock) Canadian cash is shown: (iStock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Maid's son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took US$4M for her death

For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man -- but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over US$4 million from his housekeeper's relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener