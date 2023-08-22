Nearly 200 structures lost or damaged by wildfires in Kelowna, B.C., area, officials say

Emergency crews have counted nearly 200 homes and structures that have been lost or damaged by the wildfires burning in the Kelowna, B.C., area, officials revealed Tuesday.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan said notifying affected homeowners would be a priority throughout the day in West Kelowna, the Westbank First Nation and surrounding areas.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund acknowledged the heartbreak many are facing in his community, but also noted there's no sign anyone perished in the city's evacuation zones.

Members of the Canada Task Force 1 used dog teams to conduct targeted searches of evacuated areas, and didn't locate anyone who had been left behind.

"To the best of our knowledge at this time, there has been no loss of life and there are no missing persons outstanding from the fire," Brolund said at a news conference Tuesday. "That's very encouraging news for all of us."

Any potential missing persons cases should be reported to the RCMP, Brolund added.

Around 90 properties were either fully or partially lost in West Kelowna, with fewer than 20 others affected in the Westbank First Nation, according to the fire chief.

"I hope that provides the public with some of the scope and scale of what we're dealing with," Brolund said.

Three property owners in the City of Kelowna and three in the District of Lake Country had already been contacted by Tuesday morning to confirm they suffered "significant structural damage," the RDCO's emergency operations centre said in a news release. Officials are still working to notify one additional property owner in Kelowna.

Around 100 additional homes and structures were lost throughout the regional district, according to officials.

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders throughout the area, but Loyal Wooldridge, chairperson of the RDCO, said crews are working "around the clock" to clear away hazards so evacuees can return home safely.

As neighbours begin learning whether they have a home to return to, Wooldridge urged affected communities to support one another.

"Unfortunately, the most challenging days are not behind us," he said. "What I know is our region's strength is unwavering, and we will be there for one another. And remember, united as a region we will recover, rebuild and restore."

Province-wide, more than 27,000 people remain displaced due to wildfires, with another 35,000 under evacuation alerts, meaning they must be prepared to leave on short notice.

For information on how you can support those affected by B.C.'s wildfires, click here.