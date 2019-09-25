A B.C. man accused of stealing tools from a construction site was caught napping in the woods nearby, a Metro Vancouver police force says.

An officer was called to a construction site in Horseshoe Bay Monday morning when workers noticed some tools were missing.

Workers believe they were taken sometime between Saturday and Monday.

The member of the West Vancouver Police Department searched the property at 6695 Nelson Ave., then went into a forested area above the site.

"The officer quickly stumbled upon the sleeping suspect, who was using the bag of allegedly stolen items as a pillow," the WVPD said in a statement Wednesday.

Police say the items in the bag were those stolen from the construction site.

"The suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property and further investigation revealed he was also the subject of two arrest warrants for unrelated offences," the WVPD said.

Officers did not provide further information on the unrelated warrants.

The 55-year-old Vancouver man has not been publicly identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact WVPD at 604-925-7300, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.