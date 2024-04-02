Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver

Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Boundary Avenue and Meredith Road, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release.

Spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien told CTV News the woman was walking on the gravel sidewalk along Boundary Avenue when the vehicle jumped the curb and struck her.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult male driver was taken into custody for suspected impairment, police said.

Boundary Avenue remained closed between Meredith Road to Nelson Street while police examined the scene Tuesday afternoon.