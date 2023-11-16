Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say

The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a "sad" goat.

Quadra RCMP said they received a report on Oct. 30 of someone screaming "help, help" off a ravine and were concerned the individual had fallen off the cliff.

"Further investigation revealed that the 'help' heard was actually a sad goat from a neighbouring goat farm," Mounties said in a news release Monday. "The owner advised that the mama goat's babies had just been removed and she was calling for them."

Officers on scene did note that the goat's cries sounded similar to someone yelling for help.

"Thankfully, officers confirmed all was well and nobody, besides the mama goat, was in any kind of distress," RCMP said.