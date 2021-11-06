'My question is why': Patients speak out about New Westminster pharmacy facing lawsuit over reused syringe allegations

Vancouver -

Two patients of a New Westminster pharmacy that is facing legal action over allegations involving reused syringe barrels for COVID-19 shots are speaking out about their experience.

Tatiana Feka and Ray Roshan said they both went to get their second COVID-19 vaccine at Kent Pharmacy on Columbia Street on Aug. 26.

Feka told CTV News Vancouver she found the pharmacy listed online as a place to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and chose to go there because it was the closest one.

“You think that because it’s on a government website, you know, it’s trusted,” she said, adding that she struggles with a phobia of needles.

“I’ve just always been paranoid of needles, so for me to go get a shot, it’s a big deal.”

Her first experience with COVID-19 vaccination was at a large, health-authority-run clinic that used to be at the Anvil Centre community centre, and she said that went smoothly.

Feka said after getting her shot at the pharmacy, another woman who appeared to be next in line suddenly spoke up.

“She said, ‘No, I’m not getting my shot,’” Feka recalled. “She goes, ‘I’m not doing this here.’ She goes, ‘I saw what you did. You’re supposed to take everything brand new and throw it away and use brand new. You didn’t do that.’”

Feka shared video she said was taken by the woman inside the pharmacy, which showed Feka sitting and waiting in a chair, and what appeared to be someone preparing a syringe behind her at a counter.

The pharmacy, its owner Fabina Kara, and former pharmacy manager Bhanu Prasad Seelaboyina are all named as defendants in the proposed class action suit, which alleges people who were vaccinated from Aug. 24 to 26 were potentially put at risk of contracting blood-borne illnesses such as HIV and Hepatitis C because syringe barrels were reused. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Feka made a complaint to the College of Pharmacists of B.C., which is now investigating. The college says until that’s complete, Seelaboyina is not able to act as a pharmacy manager or administer injections.

The pharmacy owner confirmed to CTV News that Seelaboyina is no longer working there.

Both Roshan and Feka have since received letters from the Fraser Health Authority recommending they go for blood testing over the next three months “out of an abundance of caution.”

“People can be at risk of getting Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV from reuse of injection equipment,” one of the letters said. “The risk of getting these diseases from a reused syringe is low.”

Roshan said he suffered from anxiety following his experience.

“I couldn’t sleep for 10 straight days, I swear,” he said. “It shouldn’t be happening in Canada.”

Feka has also reached out to the lawyer for the proposed class action suit.

“My question is why,” she said. “And I’m still trying to understand why.”

CTV News spoke to the pharmacy owner by phone. She declined an on-camera interview, saying she wanted to consult legal counsel.

Feka and Roshan also want to know how pharmacies giving vaccinations are monitored for safe practices.

“We want people to know that things have to change,” Feka said.