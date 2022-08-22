Murder charges announced in double homicide in Surrey

Homicide investigators say a man in his 20s has been charged weeks after a shooting that left two dead in Surrey, B.C.

Bryce Dallas Campbell, who was arrested in the days after the shooting, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder.

The 25-year-old from Surrey was also charged with one count of attempted murder.

Police did not say how they came to identify Campbell as a suspect in what is believed to be a targeted incident, but they'd said previously they were looking for a single suspect who fled on foot from a black BMW X5, so that detail may have played a role in the identification.

They said Campbell was arrested on Aug. 5, and has been in police custody ever since.

In the weeks that followed, officers searched "multiple locations" in the Lower Mainland, and seized evidence that has not been made public.

Campbell is charged in connection with his alleged role in a shooting on the afternoon of July 30.

Three people were shot while at the South Surrey Athletic Park. Two of those people died of their injuries – later identified by police as Jordan Krishna and Robeen Soreni – while the third was treated for life-threatening injuries.

That man has also been publicly identified, as Harbir Khosa, in a move police said was meant to further the investigation.

Police said Khosa, age 26, and Krishna, age 19, were known to police prior to the shooting, but didn't give details of the previous encounters they'd had with the men.

Officers have not said whether they've identified a motive in what the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team called a "complex investigation."

That investigation is ongoing, despite the charges, and officers ask anyone with dash-cam video from the park to come forward. Specifically, they're looking for video captured between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 30.

They're also looking for any witnesses to the shooting or anyone with other information.