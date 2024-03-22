Multivehicle crash closes East Sooke Road near Metchosin, B.C.
Police are investigating after a multivehicle crash early Friday morning closed East Sooke Road in both directions near Metchosin, B.C., west of Victoria.
DriveBC published the first notice about the crash between Rocky Point and Sutiacum roads around 4 a.m., saying no detour was available.
The road reopened to traffic shortly after 10 a.m., according to a statement on the provincial highway information website.
The Sooke RCMP are urging the public to avoid the area for "an ongoing police incident," according to a statement on the local detachment's website.
Police dog services were in the area around 9 a.m., combing through the bushes near the crash scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
