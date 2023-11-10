Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as B.C.'s South Coast braces for wicked weather
BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings scheduled for Friday night, when heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the South Coast.
“Due to forecasted high winds for Vancouver Island and the Strait of Georgia, service on several of our routes will be affected today,” reads a service notice posted Friday afternoon.
The ferry operator says there will be no trips departing Metro Vancouver’s terminals, Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay, past 7 p.m.
That includes sailings destined for Victoria, Nanaimo and the Southern Gulf Islands, according to the notice.
“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” wrote BC Ferries. “We know customers rely on our service to get them where they need to go, however, temporarily suspending service is necessary under these conditions.”
The cancellations are in response to multiple warnings Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued across Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.
Strong winds are expected to bring gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour to those regions before easing Saturday morning.
Up to 70 millimetres of rain could fall on parts of the Fraser Valley and Northshore starting Friday night, according to forecasters.
The heavy rains combined with wind could cause power outages and flash floods, ECCC warns.
BC Ferries says it will continue to monitor the weather system, and that customers with bookings on cancelled sailings will be contacted and offered refunds or alternative travel options.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy that died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
From a baby pillow to electric vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW's electric vehicles, and a brush mower.
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Where to watch CTV National News' early edition with Sandie Rinaldo
Sandie Rinaldo will bring Canadians an early evening edition of CTV National News starting on Monday, highlighting key stories and events from across the country and around the world.
BREAKING More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit.
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Vancouver Island
-
Pop-up museum teaches Colwood students the significance of Remembrance Day
A hallway inside École John Stubbs Memorial School in Colwood has been transformed into a Hallway of Heroes. Each image holds a connection to either a student or staff member at the school.
-
B.C. hospitals grappling with COVID-19 outbreaks
Fifteen people have contracted COVID-19 at a Vancouver Island hospital amid an ongoing outbreak of the respiratory illness. The outbreak is one of at least three confirmed coronavirus outbreaks now active in B.C. hospitals.
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as B.C.'s South Coast braces for wicked weather
BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings scheduled for Friday night, when heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the South Coast.
Calgary
-
Search underway for missing Alberta hunter, vehicle found at Bluerock Equestrian campground
Family of a missing Alberta hunter are hoping members of the public will come forward if they've seen him.
-
Calgary's 'The Cornerstone' office-to-residential building nears completion
A new office-to-residential building conversion is nearing completion on the west end of Downtown Calgary as its set to kick-start a new era of affordable housing opportunities.
-
New multicultural little library and community foodbank opens in Ogden
There's a new little library in town and this one celebrates diversity.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy that died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Alberta to let cabinet decide on limits, rules surrounding gifts for politicians
Alberta is proposing legislation to make it easier to change dollar limits and rules surrounding gifts for elected officials.
-
Woodcroft to remain Oilers head coach through road trip: TSN
There won't be any coaching changes in Edmonton on Friday or Saturday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, despite the Oilers' loss in San Jose on Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Pickup truck driver allegedly drunk and speeding in Mississauga collision that left pedestrian dead
A pickup truck driver was allegedly drunk and speeding when he struck two pedestrians in Mississauga more than two months ago, killing one of them, Peel police said.
-
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
-
'Vile antisemitic attack:' Police investigating graffiti targeting Indigo CEO outside downtown Toronto store
Toronto police are investigating after an Indigo store and the company’s Jewish CEO were targeted with what one group is calling 'a vile antisemitic attack.'
Montreal
-
Parents anxious about safety after shootings at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Montreal lecturer filmed at Concordia clash over Israel-Hamas war has been suspended
A Université de Montréal (UdeM) lecturer has been suspended after he was involved in Wednesday's chaotic clash at Concordia University related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
-
'They're very big': group of bison spotted on the loose in southern Manitoba
A herd of bison were on the loose in southern Manitoba this week, turning heads near a small community.
-
Jordyn Reimer: Sentencing hearing continues in impaired driving case
Around 80 friends and family members filled a Winnipeg court room Friday as a sentencing hearing continued for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving that killed a 24-year-old Transcona woman.
Saskatoon
-
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
-
Prince Albert city workers vote in favour of strike
The City of Prince Albert could see another group of workers walk off the job after the union representing outside city workers took a strike vote on Thursday.
-
Proposed northern Sask. uranium mine, mill one step closer to becoming reality
NexGen Energy said Thursday that its proposed uranium mine and mill to be built on the Athabasca Basin north of La Loche known as “Rook I” was granted full approval after an environmental assessment carried out by provincial officials.
Regina
-
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
-
Kits from Sask. museum let people 'reconnect with cherished memories'
A program through the Western Development Museum (WDM) in Moose Jaw lets people rent kits full of artifacts from the 1950s to the 1970s.
-
Sask. calls inquest for death of man at Regina Correctional Centre
Saskatchewan has called an inquest into the death of a man who died at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
-
Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP
Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.
-
Cape Breton mine idle, employees laid off: sources
A Cape Breton mine has no timeline for when or if work will resume, CTV News has learned.
London
-
'Completely unacceptable': London MP calls out those responsible for an act of vandalism at constituency office
The constituency office of London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos was splattered with red paint sometime early Friday morning, according to office staff.
-
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
Police dogs help officers track down suspect
With the assistance of the canine unit, London police were able to track down a break-in suspect in the city’s core.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
-
Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury
A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two charged with murder and kidnapping of Kitchener man
Police have arrested two men for the kidnapping and murder of Jason John Brown in 2019.
-
Fireworks for Diwali? Some cities say light shows are a 'no'
Fireworks are also synonymous with Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.
-
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.