Mounties trying to ID body found in B.C. Interior river

Mounties say they're trying to identify a body that was found in a B.C. river over the weekend.

Kamloops RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that it is working with the BC Coroners Service to identify a man found in the North Thompson River on Saturday. Investigators said they're also trying to determine how the man died.

Police said the body was found on Sunday, a little after 7 a.m., at a dock near Clifford Avenue and Holt Street.

"Based on what was observed during the initial police attendance, the person appeared to have been in the water for some time," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in the news release. "We are still working to confirm the person's identity and notify his next of kin."

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-828-3000.