Mounties searching for missing man last seen on boat off Vancouver Island

Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who was last seen on a boat near Ladysmith, B.C., one week ago.

Police say Michael Rasberry was spotted on his boat near the Ladysmith harbour on March 8. He was reported missing to the RCMP four days later.

A statement Friday from the Island District RCMP said authorities are very concerned for the 64-year-old man's health and well-being.

Rasberry is described as 6'2" tall and weighing approximately 232 pounds. Police said he has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).