Mounties search for man who smashed woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island

Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who allegedly used an axe to smash the windshield of a woman's car while she was camping inside the vehicle.

The Island District RCMP says the attack caused "significant damage" to the car around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Comox Lake Road, west of Cumberland.

Cpl. Alex Bérubé says the woman was in her car when a dark-coloured, four-door sedan with no front licence plate pulled up in front of her vehicle.

A man got out of the sedan, smashed her windshield with an axe and then returned to his vehicle and left, heading towards Comox Lake, police said.

Investigators are searching for the suspect, who is described as approximately 5'7" or 5'8" tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a white baseball hat with no visible logo and a white bandana covering his face below his eyes, police said.

Mounties say there were several other vehicles and campers parked along Comox Lake Road at the time.

Police are asking any witnesses or other potential victims to contact the Comox Valley RCMP detachment at 250-338-1321.