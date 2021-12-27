Mounties, search and rescue looking for snowboarder at B.C. ski resort

An overdue snowboarder has prompted a large search operation at a B.C. ski resort in an area that could be prone to avalanches.

Kelowna RCMP said in a news release Monday that its members, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, and North Shore Rescue are looking for a snowboarder who didn't return to meet his friends on Boxing Day.

Mounties were called shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. The snowboarder, a 42-year-old man from Kelowna, was snowboarding with his friends near the Gem Lake chair lift. He'd prepared to do his last run of the day at about 1 p.m., Mounties said.

A search was started Sunday night, but had to be stopped just before 1 a.m. Monday because of "inclement weather and poor visibility." The search continued later Monday morning.

"The search is being conducted in the backcountry of Big White where the snowpack is unstable and is subject to considerable and high avalanche risks," Mounties said in a news release.

The search is happening while much of B.C. is under weather warnings for cold temperatures.

While Kelowna itself isn't under one of those alerts, Big White Ski Resort's forecast for the mountain said it was -25 C as of 10 a.m. Temperatures aren't expected to get higher than -18 C at the resort on Monday.