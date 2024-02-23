VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mounties investigating early morning shooting in Ladysmith, B.C.

    Police sirens are pictured in this file photo. Police sirens are pictured in this file photo.
    Mounties are searching for witnesses and surveillance video after an early morning shooting on Vancouver Island.

    Police responded to a report of shots fired at an unoccupied vehicle parked at a home on the Stz’uminus First Nation, north of Ladysmith, on Feb. 18, the Ladysmith RCMP said in a media release Friday.

    Investigators and officers with the RCMP's forensic identification section have been gathering evidence from the scene, but police are now appealing to the public for assistance with the case.

    Sgt. Tim Desaulniers, the acting officer in charge of the Ladysmith RCMP, said officers can only provide limited information to the public at this time in order to protect the investigation.

    Police did not provide an approximate time the shooting occurred.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information, including dash-cam or surveillance video, to contact the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.

