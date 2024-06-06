Motorcyclist killed in Abbotsford crash, local police say

A motorcyclist was killed and two other people were taken to hospital with injuries after a crash in Abbotsford Wednesday night, local police say.

In a statement to CTV News Vancouver, the Abbotsford Police Department said police were called just before 10 p.m. about a collision on the 28400 block of Townshipline Road, which is near Lefeuvre Road.

Police said when officers arrived in the area, a 55-year-old man — who was riding the motorcycle — had life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

"Despite immediate life-saving measures implemented by first responders, he sadly was pronounced deceased at the scene," the APD's statement said. "The two occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital."

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services team, or ICARS, was called to investigate what may have led to the collision. Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.