Motorcyclist fined, bike impounded after West Kelowna incident, RCMP say

A motorcyclist who sped away from police at more than twice the speed limit has received several tickets and had his vehicle impounded, Kelowna RCMP say. (Kelowna RCMP) A motorcyclist who sped away from police at more than twice the speed limit has received several tickets and had his vehicle impounded, Kelowna RCMP say. (Kelowna RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener