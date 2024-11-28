Mount Washington opening for early 'sneak peek' weekend

Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island will open for a sneak peek of the season this weekend, marking the resort's earliest opening in more than eight years.

An early continuous snowfall has left the mountain with a snow base of 258 centimetres at its mid-mountain elevation of 1,488 metres.

The Whiskey Jack and Hawk chairlifts will be open with service to beginner and advanced terrain from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The mountain's magic carpets, tube park, rentals centre, and lessons will not be open this weekend.

The early weekend is not recommended for first-time skiers or children under six, according to officials.

Twelve kilometres of cross-country skiing terrain and three snowshoe trails we also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nordic Centre at Raven Lodge.

The official opening day is scheduled for Dec. 13.