Vancouver

    Mount Washington opening for early 'sneak peek' weekend

    Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island in November 2024. (CTV News) Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island in November 2024. (CTV News)
    Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island will open for a sneak peek of the season this weekend, marking the resort's earliest opening in more than eight years.

    An early continuous snowfall has left the mountain with a snow base of 258 centimetres at its mid-mountain elevation of 1,488 metres.

    The Whiskey Jack and Hawk chairlifts will be open with service to beginner and advanced terrain from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

    The mountain's magic carpets, tube park, rentals centre, and lessons will not be open this weekend.

    The early weekend is not recommended for first-time skiers or children under six, according to officials.

    Twelve kilometres of cross-country skiing terrain and three snowshoe trails we also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nordic Centre at Raven Lodge.

    The official opening day is scheduled for Dec. 13.

